Surrey RCMP on scene of a residence in the 9600-block of 137th Street after reports of a male with a weapon Thursday (April 9, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Police say incident ‘stems from an ongoing dispute’ between people known to each other

Surrey RCMP say a male was taken into custody Thursday night (April 9) for “possible weapons possession.”

At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9600-block of 137 Street after receiving a report of a male “possibly in possession of a firearm,” according to a release Thursday.

Police said that officers were able to find him and he was taken into custody “without incident.”

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the male was “arrested after a short time.”

Pictures from the scene show armed officers with guns drawn, with the freelancer adding that officers surrounded a house “for a couple of hours.”

The investigation is in its early stages, but Surrey RCMP say the “initial indications” are that the incident “stems from an ongoing dispute” between people known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-53039.

The Surrey RCMP says there are no updates as of Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: IHIT identifies victim in Surrey shooting homicide, April 9, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July, March 6, 2020


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Next story
Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Just Posted

Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

Surrey’s Walter van Halst sits down for an informal ‘virtual’ coffee to discuss education’s current new reality

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years

‘We will celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2021,’ event’s chief volunteer says

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 11: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, world virus deaths pass 100,000

Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Police say incident ‘stems from an ongoing dispute’ between people known to each other

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

Most Read