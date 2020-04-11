Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Police say incident ‘stems from an ongoing dispute’ between people known to each other

Surrey RCMP on scene of a residence in the 9600-block of 137th Street after reports of a male with a weapon Thursday (April 9, 2020). (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say a male was taken into custody Thursday night (April 9) for “possible weapons possession.”

At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9600-block of 137 Street after receiving a report of a male “possibly in possession of a firearm,” according to a release Thursday.

Police said that officers were able to find him and he was taken into custody “without incident.”

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said the male was “arrested after a short time.”

Pictures from the scene show armed officers with guns drawn, with the freelancer adding that officers surrounded a house “for a couple of hours.”

The investigation is in its early stages, but Surrey RCMP say the “initial indications” are that the incident “stems from an ongoing dispute” between people known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-53039.

The Surrey RCMP says there are no updates as of Saturday morning.

READ ALSO: IHIT identifies victim in Surrey shooting homicide, April 9, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July, March 6, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp