Surrey RCMP suspect impaired driving after roll-over crash

It happened at 140th Street and 89th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

Surrey Mounties attended a spectacular traffic crash in Whalley late Thursday night after a pickup truck was T-boned and rolled over onto its side. Police are conducting an impaired driving investigation.

A freelance photographer said a Cadillac car hit the truck. It happened at 140th Street and 89th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said “minor injuries were reported.

“A male was detained by people who had gathered in a crowd,” she said. “The person was taken into custody then and there’s an ongoing impaired driving investigation now.”



