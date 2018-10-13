Surrey RCMP say a man is in custody after police found a firearm in his car while driving in the Cloverdale area. (Stock photo)

CRIME

Surrey RCMP stop vehicle with firearm inside in Cloverdale

Police say the incident is still under investigation

Surrey RCMP say a man has been taken into custody after a firearm was found in his vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 12), police said they received a report of a man that “may possibly have a firearm in a vehicle.” Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said he couldn’t specify how RCMP was alerted to the reports of a man possibly carrying a firearm in his vehicle.

“We received a report and that’s where we’re leaving it at right now. We’re still trying to interview witnesses and everything else just to determine exactly what occurred,” he said.

Hedderson told the Now-Leader that RCMP broadcasted the description of the vehicle and the man to all the officers working, adding the vehicle was seen being driven by a man in the Cloverdale area.

Hedderson said officers closed in on the vehicle when it was stopped at Highway 10 and 168th Street.

The driver, who is a Surrey resident, was taken into police custody, Hedderson said. He added that a firearm was found in the vehicle.

Hedderson said the incident is still under investigation.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Surrey RCMP stop vehicle with firearm inside in Cloverdale

