A mosque in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. (Now-Leader file photo)

Surrey RCMP step up patrols around mosques in wake of New Zealand massacre

Mass shootings at pair of New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Surrey RCMP are stepping up patrols near mosques in this city in the wake of at least 49 people being killed in mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques.

“Surrey RCMP is, and always will be standing strong with the Muslim community,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko.

“Officers from the Surrey RCMP Diversity Unit have been in contact with Mosque leadership around the city,” she said Friday morning. “Many have asked for an increased police presence to help the community to feel safe as they come together for prayer.”

Sturko noted that while Surrey RCMP has not identified or received any threats to mosques in Surrey, “we will be stepping up patrols in these areas to help alleviate the public’s concern for safety.”

READ MORE: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

SEE ALSO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Sutrko said school resource officers from the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit will also be attending Muslim schools in Surrey in response to the devastating shootings in New Zealand.

Officials say at least 49 people are dead after the massacre at the pair of mosques full of worshippers who were attending Friday prayers.

Reports say the self-proclaimed racist behind the attack used rifles covered in white-supremacist graffiti and listened to a song glorifying a Bosnian Serb war criminal.

These details highlight the toxic beliefs behind an unprecedented, live-streamed massacre, which New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

One man has been arrested and charged with murder in what appears to have been a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Surrey RCMP step up patrols around mosques in wake of New Zealand massacre

Mass shootings at pair of New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

Doc about Surrey-raised murder victim wins national film award

‘My Name Was January’ movie wins in ‘Documentary Short Competition’ at 2019 Canada International Film Festival

Delta man charged after ‘threatening’ video posted to social media

Paul Herbert Deane-Freeman, 53, is facing four weapons-related charges

PEOPLE FIRST trying to force Surrey city council to reveal details in police transitioning report

Fringe Surrey political slate has filed Freedom of Information requests with city hall

Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

B.C. high school student arrested after gun photo posted to Snapchat

Charges are being considered against the student at David Thompson Secondary in Invermere

PHOTOS: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Friday’s rallies in more than 100 countries were one of the biggest international actions yet

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge youth care worker facing sex charges, Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Alberta and more

Facebook, other tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video

The attacks killed 49 people at Christchurch mosques

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

Sales were up in 15 of 21 industries

Most Read