Surrey RCMP staging six webinars on community safety between now and June

The Surrey RCMP is staging six webinars on community safety and crime prevention, between now and June.

Corporal Joanie Sidhu said pre-registration is required, through E_Surrey_Community_Programs_Requests@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and then a link for the webinar will be provided.

Sidhu said the Speaker Series is designed to help people train for and better understand the Block Watch Program, which this year is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The program’s focus is on neighbours watching out for each other in an effort to curb crime on their street. It’s run by the Surrey RCMP and City of Surrey through community program coordinators.

Here’s how the webinars will roll out. The first – at 6 p.m Jan. 19 – covers anonymous reporting through Crime Stoppers. This virtual presentation will outline how to make an anonymous crime report, cover the history of Crime Stoppers, what happens when a tip is received, possible rewards for information, and partnerships. Registration is required by January 15, 2021.

The next webinar, about the Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment (SAFE) Program, will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and will cover efforts to keep children out of gangs, Sidhu noted, by “building positive connections to school, family and community. The Community Safety Coordinator will provide information about programs available to parents, caregivers and children in Surrey and the referral processes.”

The third webinar, set for 6 p.m. Feb. 12, will provide an introduction to Block Watch and neighborhood safety, and show how to establish a neighbourhood Block Watch. “This webinar will discuss the benefits of the program as well as how to recruit and retain participants in your Block Watch group. Neighbourhood safety tips will also be provided,” Sidhu noted.

After that, fraud and financial crimes will be the topic for March 11, starting at 6 p.m., featuring an expert in fraud risk management who will cover the latest trends and explain what to do if you suspect fraud, and how to report it to police or Crime Stoppers.

April 15, at 6 p.m. will be dedicated to the topic of preventing auto crime. Representatives from the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) will discussion trends, and the BAIT Car Program.

Finally, an “Elder Abuse – See Something, Say Something” webinar is set for June 16, at 6 p.m.

“Learn the signs to look for when it comes to elder abuse: whether financial, psychological or physical abuse,” Sidhu noted. “This webinar will provide resources for those who suspect a loved one may be vulnerable and how to report each type of crime.”



