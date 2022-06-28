Surrey RCMP seizes gun, cash and drugs

Police says this was after they located a stolen vehicle on June 15

Surrey Mounties say an investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in police seizing a handgun with two loaded magazines, 177.48 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 152 grams of suspected fentanyl, 122 grams of suspected cocaine and $705 in cash.

“To put this seizure into perspective, the average Surrey secondary school has 1,143 to 1,739 enrolled students,” Const. Gurvinder Ghag noted. “This one seizure has taken approximately 1,520 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off the streets, enough to supply a full school.”

Ghag said police on June 15 located a stolen vehicle occupied by three people in the 8400-block of 144 Street. With the Air 1 helicopter above, she said, the vehicle was “safely observed” until three got out of the vehicle in the 15300-block of 24 Avenue.

“All occupants were taken into police custody without incident,” Ghag said. The passengers were released pending further investigation but the 25-year old female driver remains in custody on firearms-related charges.



