Surrey RCMP seize ‘tens of thousands’ of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl

Police say seizure was part of investigation into drug-trafficking network

Surrey RCMP say an investigation into a drug-trafficking network has led to a “substantial” seizure of drugs, including “tens of thousands of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

This past spring, the Surrey RCMP drug unit started an investigation into a drug-trafficking network with ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha. Through an “extensive” investigation, Sangha said, three residences in Whalley were identified as locations of interest.

On Oct. 13, the drug unit, with the help of the gang enforcement team, searched residences in the 12600-block of 97 Avenue, the 11700-block of 96A Avenue and the 13400-block of Central Avenue.

Sangha said two men were arrested during the searches and were later released pending charge approval.

Drugs and other items seized in the searches included: 2.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl, half a kilogram of cocaine, 250 grams of bulk benzodiazepines, pre-made dealer bags of assorted street drugs, several kilograms of various buffing agents and paraphernalia for mixing, cutting and packaging drugs, cellphones, approximately $14,000 in cash, a Rolex watch and ammunition.

Surrey RCMP Drug unit Staff Sgt. Glenn Leeson said the seizure is significant because it “disrupted” a drug-trafficking network with ties to the gang conflict and there are now 25,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off the streets.



