Guildford

Surrey RCMP seize suspected ‘magic mushrooms’ during traffic stop

Police say the driver was going 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone

Surrey RCMP say officers seized a “large quantity” of suspected “magic mushrooms” during a traffic stop earlier this month.

On Oct. 25, officers were conducting speed enforcement in the area of 96th Avenue and 166th Street when they saw a vehicle travelling 108km/h in a 60 km/h zone, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Oct. 27).

Surrey RCMP said that as the officers were investigating, they found items “consistent with illicit drug possession,” and the driver was arrested.

Officers seized a “number of items consistent with drug trafficking, along with two small bags of marijuana, and approximately 451 grams of psilocybin, or ‘magic’ mushrooms,” according to the release.

The driver, police said, was issued a driving prohibition and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The release adds the driver was issued violation tickets for “excessive speeding, failing to provide a driver’s licence and failing to display ‘N’ sign.”

The driver was released at the scene, and charges have not yet been laid as the investigation is ongoing, Surrey RCMP said.

“Targeted speed enforcement has an immediate impact on road safety in our community by stopping dangerous drivers in their tracks,” said Corporal Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer for the Surrey RCMP.

“The true magic results when officers are also able to take illicit drugs off our streets.”

As for speeding, Surrey RCMP said it is “one of the leading causes of fatalities on B.C. roads” and those who are caught for excessive speeding can face fines of up to $483, plus all the costs associated with a seven-day vehicle impoundment.


