Police seize ‘substantial amount of illicit drugs’ at Surrey home

Surrey RCMP say they have seized a “substantial amount of illicit drugs” following a search at a home in Guildford.

Over a two-week period, according to a news release from police on Thursday (Feb. 28), Surrey RCMP said it investigated “individuals suspected of allegedly dealing illicit drugs.” Police said the investigation lead to the search of a home in the 15600-block of 99B Avenue in Guildford on Feb. 21.

During the investigation and search of the residence, police said the Surrey RCMP Drug Section seized “approximately 50 doses of suspected cocaine, approximately 34 doses of suspected fentanyl/heroin, approximately $1,900 (in) cash and two vehicles suspected of being offence-related property.”

RCMP said three people have been arrested and since released while the investigation continues.

“These alleged illegal activities posed not only a significant threat to those who use illicit drugs, but also to the general public, due to these activities being connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said Superintendent Shawn Gill.

Anyone with information or observes suspicious activity is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

