Surrey RCMP arrested a 33-year-old Langley man at 216 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday. During the arrest, two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, body armour and an airsoft replica pistol were seized. photos courtesy Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

A 33-year-old man from Langley is facing nine charges after Surrey police allegedly found him driving a stolen truck, carrying multiple weapons and wearing body armour.

Tintin Lawrence was arrested without incident on July 24 at a gas station on the corner of 216 Street and Fraser Highway in Langley. Police seized two sawed-off shot guns, ammunition, body armour, and an airsoft replica pistol during the arrest.

Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) was conducting pro-active patrols related to an ongoing Surrey property crime investigation, when officers found a silver Ford F350 with an inactive BC licence plate. They confirmed the truck was stolen.

At the time of his arrest, Lawrence was wearing body armour and a shoulder holster with an airsoft pistol secured in the holster. Investigators also located two sawed-off shotguns and 65 rounds of shotgun ammunition inside the vehicle.

Lawrence is now facing several charges under the Criminal Code and Body Armour Control Act including:

  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition;
  • Two counts unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • One count of Unlawful possession of body armour;
  • One count of Possession of property obtained by crime; and
  • One count of Breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

“Locating an individual wearing body armour and carrying a replica pistol is very concerning,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

“While we cannot speculate on what activity this man was planning, we consider these circumstances very suspicious and are pleased that our team was able to find him and seize these items.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


