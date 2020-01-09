Surrey RCMP say they seized this .40 calibre pistol after a 29-year-old man tried to run away from a traffic stop near 104th Avenue and 146th Street in Surrey on Jan .6. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Guildford

Surrey RCMP seize loaded pistol after man runs from traffic stop

The 29-year-old had warrant out from Correctional Service of Canada for being ‘unlawfully at large’

Surrey RCMP say officers have seized a loaded pistol – the fourth firearm in the past 30 days.

Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of 104th Avenue and 146th Street Jan. 6 when a 29-year-old man passenger fled from one of the vehicles, according to a release from police Thursday (Jan. 9).

Officers chased the man and he was “successfully” taken into custody, police said.

During the arrest, the release states, officers found a loaded .40-calibre pistol.

The man was arrested for possession of a restricted firearm and was remanded into custody “because of an outstanding warrant” issued by Correctional Service of Canada for being unlawfully at large, police said.

The investigation into the pistol is ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.

“The work that SGET is doing is having a positive impact on public safety on multiple levels by literally taking dangerous weapons out of the hands of criminals,” said Staff Sergeant Glenn Atkins. “The team will continue to be out on the streets looking for criminals who put the public at risk through their illegal activity.”

Members of SGET, according to Surrey RCMP, are sent out on every shift to “look for vehicles and individuals who may be connected to the illicit drug trade or gang activity.” The officers also investigate “suspicious activity strategically, in areas where drug and gang activity has occurred in the city.”


