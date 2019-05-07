These high-end vehicles were seized by Surrey RCMP in two separate investigations, police say. (Photo: RCMP)

Surrey RCMP seize drugs, weapons, expensive vehicles

This happened on May 2 and May 3, in North Surrey and North Delta

Surrey Mounties seized drugs, cash, weapons and “high-end” vehicles in Surrey and North Delta over two days.

On May 3 the Surrey RCMP drug unit stopped a vehicle in the 6300-block of Highway 91, on suspicion of drug trafficking, after following it from Surrey.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said the driver was arrested and a search yielded bundles of “suspected” fentanyl and carfentanyl. The vehicle, two cell phones and $1,000 in cash were also seized.

That same day, she said, a search warrant on a residence in the 15100-block of Fraser Highway turned up “suspected” methamphetamine, a drug called shatter, weapons including brass knuckles, bear spray and nunchucks.

“One male was taken into custodyand later released on a promise to appear as the investigation continues. Officers are liaising with Surrey Bylaws and are actively engaged with the property owner as residence is alleged to be a hub for criminal activity in the community.”

On May 2, Sturko said, a search of a residence in the 15800-block of 94th Avenue resulted in police seizing a Glock 19 pistol, body armour, “suspected” cocaine, and $5,000 cash.

“Officers also seized two high-end vehicles, a Porsche Panamera and a Range Rover, as proceeds of crime and offence-related property,” Sturko said. “The seized gun will be examined to determine any linkages to other crimes or occurrences.

“This investigation is ongoing as there is belief the occupants of the residence have associations to organized crime,” she said.


