Surrey RCMP seize drugs, guns, arrest six people during Whalley raid

Police say no charges have yet been laid, as officers examine all evidence seized

Surrey RCMP say officers seized drugs, guns, and arrested six people while executing a search warrant in the 13200-block of Old Yale Road on Nov. 22.

Surrey RCMP say two of the people, who are known to police, are believed to be participants in the illegal drug trade and were arrested on outstanding warrants for unrelated matters.

According to a release, officers seized several items including an SKS-style rifle, a Ruger pistol, four airsoft pistols, an “improvised” pipe gun, a taser flashlight combination, numerous edged weapons and batons, two police style body armour vests, approximately 43 doses of suspected heroin, approximately 44 doses of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 29 doses of suspected crack cocaine.

Surrey RCMP say no charges have been laid at this time as the investigation continues while the officers examine and process all the evidence seized.

“The RCMP’s Community Response Units are based in all five districts across the city of Surrey and provides both overt and covert policing operations to address crime, nuisance activity, and neighbourhood safety through pro-active policing strategies,” said Staff Sergeant Joe Johal, Acting Community Support and Safety Officer.

“In this instance, our members were following up on information provided by the community which provided the necessary evidence to ascertain the search warrant,” Johal added.

Anyone with further information about this incident or who observes suspicious activity in their own neighbourhood is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter