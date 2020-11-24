Surrey RCMP seize drugs, cash and gun over the weekend

A recent seizure that included drugs, cash and a firearm from two serparate incidents on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say items were seized during two different incidents

Surrey RCMP say officers seized drugs, cash and a firearm in two separate incidents on Friday (Nov. 20).

In the first incident, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Community Response Unit was conducting “targeted enforcement” shortly after 7:30 p.m. when they stopped a vehicle near 109th Avenue and 139A Street.

Police said the vehicle was driven by a man “who was prohibited from driving and had two outstanding arrest warrants for driving while prohibited.” The release added the man was arrested.

According to the release, officers found plastic bags “containing smaller packages of suspected drugs, approximately $2,000 cash, two cans of bear spray, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

The man and his passenger were both arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Later that night, around 10 p.m., a frontline officer “came across a parked running vehicle” in the 10500-block of King George Boulevard, the release stated, adding the driver was “passed out behind the wheel.”

“The officer woke the driver and began and impaired driving investigation which led to the man’s arrest.”

During the investigation, police said the officer found about 50 grams of suspected fentanyl, 10 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, about $1,800 in case, a firearm, ammunition and “other items consistent with drug trafficking.”

Surrey RCMP said the man was then arrested for “unsafe storage of a firearm and concealing a weapon for dangerous purpose.”

“Our officers will continue with targeted and proactive enforcement throughout the holiday season,” said Superintendent Manly Burleigh, Surrey RCMP Operations Officer. “Disrupting drug trafficking activity will continue to remain a priority for Surrey RCMP.”

RCMP added both investigations are ongoing, and no charges have been laid at this time.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

