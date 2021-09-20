Surrey RCMP seize 29 kilos of ‘magic mushrooms’ from Clayton Heights home

No charges have been laid

Surrey RCMP seized nearly 30 kilograms of ‘magic mushrooms’ from a Clayton Heights home. (RCMP handout)

In a news release issued Sept. 20, police say they were alerted to the grow operation after Surrey Fire Services attended a home, located on the 7000-block of 196 Street, in response to a carbon monoxide alarm.

“Once inside the residence, signs of illicit drug activity were noted and Surrey RCMP was called to assist,” Surrey RCMP said in the release. “Frontline police officers attended and discovered what they believed to be a psilocybin mushroom drug laboratory.”

Police said one woman was arrested and later released, “pending further investigation.”

Drug section officers and the Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) seized 11 kilograms of dried mushrooms and 18 kilograms of wet mushrooms from the property.

Police said the dry mushrooms can offer more than 6,200 doses.

“The possession, sale and production of magic mushrooms remains illegal in Canada” said Sgt. John Murray. “There are risks when consuming illegal substances such as Psilocybin Mushrooms as they are not regulated so the potency and effects can vary significantly.”

In the release, Surrey RCMP encouraged property owners to conduct regular checks on their rental properties as illegal drug labs can cause damage to property, such as mold, mildew and other structural damage. Property owners could potentially face financial hardships as not all home insurance covers damages incurred by illegal activity, police said.