Surrey RCMP seeks volunteers

Surrey RCMP is now accepting volunteer applications from those “with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs.”

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 29 to March 2 through the Surrey RCMP website.

“Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information,” notes a release.

Surrey RCMP says in 2017, volunteers donated over 43,000 hours of their time to Surrey RCMP community initiatives, volunteers checked over 150,000 vehicles at targeted locations through Speed Watch, ran 70,000 license plates through the Stolen Auto Recovery Program, conducted 9,000 vehicle audits through the Lock Out Auto Crime program, and made 1,200 visits to local businesses.

“Our volunteers form the backbone of our community programming and ensure that our connection to local residents and business remains strong,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Surrey is a growing city and we are looking for dedicated individuals who can help us deliver important public safety information to enhance the safety and security of Surrey.”

Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:

19 years of age or older

Canadian Citizen (or permanent resident for a minimum of 5 years)

Valid Class 5 driver’s license

Reliable and have integrity

Available to attend all training sessions

Available to volunteer a minimum of 16 hours per month for one year

Pass a suitability interview

Successfully pass a security background check

Complete a six month probationary period

Visit surrey.rcmp.ca to learn more about volunteer opportunities.



