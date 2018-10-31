UPDATE: RCMP say missing teen has been found

Police say Danny Nguyen last seen midday on Oct. 31

Police say 17-year-old Danny Nguyen, who was reported missing earlier on Oct. 31, has been found as of Wednesday evening (Oct. 31). (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP said as of 6:38 p.m. Wednesday (Oct.31) that Danny Nguyen, 17, has been located safe.

Surrey RCMP was asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teenager.

Danny Nguyen, 17, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 31) in the 6100-block of 180th Street, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

RCMP says he has not be seen or heard from as of about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Police described Nguyen as Vietnamese, five-foot-10, 150 lbs. with short, spikey black hair and brown eyes. The release added that Nguyen was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The news release said police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, as “it is out of character for (Nguyen) to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Nguyen is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



