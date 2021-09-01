Surrey RCMP seeks more witnesses to sexual assault at massage business

Police say the investigation began in March of 2021

Surrey RCMP is seeking further witnesses to a sexual assault investigation at a Newton massage business.

The investigation began in March of 2021 after police received a report alleging a woman was sexually assaulted while receiving a massage at Shri Professional Massage (1105-7360 137 St.), according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said 56-year-old Shri Rampol, of Surrey, was arrested on June 22 on a warrant for sexual assault.

She added the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of sexual assault and Rampol was released from custody by the court with conditions to not perform any massages on any female clients or patients unless in the presence of a third-party female who has knowledge of his release conditions.

Surrey RCMP believe there may be more witnesses in the community, Sangha said, adding they may have information to help with the investigation.

She said to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and people will be connected with officers from the Special Victims Unit.

“We know that it can be difficult for people to come forward and speak to police about sexual assaults,” noted Sangha.

”We want to assure the people who come forward with information that if you need support through the investigation and court process, we can engage our Victim Services for assistance.”



