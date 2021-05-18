Surrey RCMP seeks help to find missing man

Bernard Grempel was reported missing on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since Friday

Surrey Mounties are asking you to call 604-599-0502 if you know where Bernard Grempel is. He was reported missing on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since Friday

Corporal Vanessa Munn said Grempel, who was reported missing from his residence in the 10000-block of 150th Street, is “apprehend-able” under the Mental Health Act.

Munn said he was last seen May 14 and his family and friends are “concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for him not to check in with them on a daily basis.”

She said a Form 21 Mental Health Act warrant has been issued for his apprehension and return to hospital.

Grempel is white, six feet tall, 150 pounds and has shoulder-length curly brown hair and brown eyes. He wearing a red sweater and burgundy sweatpants.



