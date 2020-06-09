Surrey RCMP seeks dash-cam footage of Newton vehicle fire

Suspicious fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton shortly after 11 p.m. June 7

The Surrey RCMP is seeking dash-cam footage related to a suspicious vehicle fire in the 7500-block of 140th Street in Newton.

Police suspect the fire started shortly after 11 p.m. on June 7 and ask anyone who can help to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.

“As officers continue the investigation, they are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone that was in the surrounding area before or after the fire occurred,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

surrey rcmp