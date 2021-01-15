Surrey RCMP seeking witnesses, video of fatal Christmas Day crash

Woman was killed in the 6700-block of King George Boulevard

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video after a fatal crash in Newton on Christmas Day 2020. Police say the driver left the scene before officers arrived at the 6700-block of King George Boulevard. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses and video after a fatal crash in Newton on Christmas Day 2020.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 6700-block of King George Boulevard, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Jan. 15).

Police say the pedestrian was a 36-year-old woman.

The driver, according to Surrey RCMP, left the scene before officers arrived.

Through the investigation, police said the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team identified a suspect. Police also identified a suspect vehicle, a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with “black rims on the front tires and silver mag wheels on the rear tires.”

Surrey RCMP said officers are now asking for the public’s help in gathering additional evidence of the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

fatal collisionSurreysurrey rcmp