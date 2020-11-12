Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help to locate mother and daughter

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter, Genesis Reign-Soldat, 3. (Photo courtesy of Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter.

Naomi Morrisseau was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 10400-block of 125A Street in Surrey, and is assumed to be with her daughter, Genesis Reign-Soldat. Morriseau has not been heard from since Nov. 7 at approximately 4 p.m., according to police.

Morrisseau is a 26-year-old Indigenous female, five-foot-four inches tall and 165 pounds, medium build with dark brown hair.

Police and Morrisseau’s family are concerned for the health and well-being of both her and Genesis, an RCMP news release issued Nov. 11 notes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Morrisseau or her daughter is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-173993/2020-174941.



