Surrey RCMP seeking man missing since Wednesday

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Alexander Murray, 70, was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 17) in the 5700-block of 175 Street. He has not been heard from since, police say.
Murray is Caucasian, five-foot-11 inches tall and 135 pounds with grey/white shoulder-length hair, a grey handlebar moustache which goes down to his chin. He was last seen wearing a green hat with writing on it – something about ‘Horses are my life’ according to police – a black Columbia jacket; green half-zip shirt with blue stripes; brown pants and white Nike running shoes.
Murray suffers from a medical condition requiring medication and police and family are concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2021-24481.
