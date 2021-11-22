Surrey RCMP seeking help to find missing woman

Larissa Whitford has not been see since Oct. 23, police say

Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Larissa Whitford was reported missing Oct. 25, and last seen Oct. 23 in the 13400-block of 28 Avenue, an RCMP news release notes.While it’s not out of character for Whitford to be out of contact with people, both the police and her family are concerned for her well-being considering how much time has passed.

Whitford is an Indigenous female, five-foot-eight inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



