Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP seeking help to find missing woman

Larissa Whitford has not been see since Oct. 23, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Larissa Whitford was reported missing Oct. 25, and last seen Oct. 23 in the 13400-block of 28 Avenue, an RCMP news release notes.While it’s not out of character for Whitford to be out of contact with people, both the police and her family are concerned for her well-being considering how much time has passed.

Whitford is an Indigenous female, five-foot-eight inches tall with a slim build, brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Delta police to use body-worn cameras during some traffic stops

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.; flood watch on for north coast

Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seeking help to find missing woman

Lord Tweedsmuir lines up against Notre Dame in playoff action from 2019. The Panthers lost to the Notre Dame Jugglers Nov. 20 in the 2021 high school football AAA playoffs. (File photo: Olivia Johnson)
Football season ends for Lord Tweedsmuir

The Delta Police Department is expanding its use of body-worn cameras in November to include officers serving in the traffic section. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police to use body-worn cameras during some traffic stops