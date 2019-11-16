Surrey RCMP seeking help to find man missing since Nov. 7

Hyung ‘John’ Lee was last seen in the 13300-block of Old Yale Road

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for more than a week.

Hyung “John” Lee was last seen in the 13300-block of Old Yale Road around 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a release from police Saturday (Nov. 16).

Police said the missing person’s case is “high risk” because of the length of time Lee has been missing.

Lee’s family is concerned for his health and well-being, as it is out-of-character for Lee to be out of touch this long.

Lee,who is Korean, is described as 5’7” tall, about 157 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is 48 years old.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black leather dress shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-177967.



