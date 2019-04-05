Surrey RCMP seeking dash-cam video in connection with April 3 shooting

The shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street sent a man to hospital

Surrey Mounties are appealing to the public for dash-cam video that might help their investigation into a shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street on April 3.

The shooting happened at about 2:08 a.m. Wednesday inside a house. A man was shot and remains in serious condition in hospital.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is looking for dash-cam video from any vehicles that were in that area, and on 147A Street between 90A Avenue and 92nd Avenue, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties investigating two overnight shootings

“As the investigation progresses, police continue to believe this was a targeted shooting, with no continued risk to the community,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

According to the Surrey RCMP there have been 12 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Pence says Venezuelan president ‘must go’
Next story
‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Just Posted

Alzheimer’s walk in Surrey to honour woman with ‘Cinderella’ story that got complicated

May date set at Eaglequest golf course for this region’s annual fundraiser

Surrey RCMP seeking dash-cam video in connection with April 3 shooting

The shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street sent a man to hospital

Surrey Eagles add NCAA-bound defenceman for next season

Owen Nolan will play for Army after playing the 2019/2020 season in South Surrey

Sullivan Heights Stars, Tweedsmuir Panthers earn victories at Myles Winch Ultimate Tournament

Third annual event held at Semiahmoo Seconday in honour of former athletic director

North Delta slo-pitch players upset about having to make room for cricket at Delview Park

Adding cricket to the schedule cost Surrey North Delta Funball its place at Delview after 35 years

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

VIDEO: Travelling the Lougheed Highway circa 1966

Transportation Ministry film offers a nostalgic road trip

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Most Read