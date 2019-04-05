Surrey RCMP seeking dash-cam video in connection with April 3 shooting

The shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street sent a man to hospital

Surrey Mounties are appealing to the public for dash-cam video that might help their investigation into a shooting at 91st Avenue and 148th Street on April 3.

The shooting happened at about 2:08 a.m. Wednesday inside a house. A man was shot and remains in serious condition in hospital.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit is looking for dash-cam video from any vehicles that were in that area, and on 147A Street between 90A Avenue and 92nd Avenue, between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: Surrey Mounties investigating two overnight shootings

“As the investigation progresses, police continue to believe this was a targeted shooting, with no continued risk to the community,” Corporal Elenore Sturko said.

According to the Surrey RCMP there have been 12 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter