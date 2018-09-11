The scene of a deadly crash in Guildford on Sept. 8. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

Surrey RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was witness to a fiery crash last weekend that left one person dead and other in serious condition.

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Sept 8 in Guildford, in the 14500-block of 100th Avenue.

See more: 1 dead, another injured after crash in Guildford

The day of the crash, Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said initial information from the investigation “appears that an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre median into westbound traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound.”

Police said in a Sept. 11 release that a black Honda Accord collided with a black Toyota Rav4 in the westbound lanes of 100th Avenue.

According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the Accord died at the scene while the driver of the Toyota remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police hope to talk to anyone who could help with the investigation, in particular, any pedestrians who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-cam video, or observed either vehicle’s driving behaviours prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 quoting file # 2018-63310.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Counsellor Sonia Andhi joins Surrey Students NOW slate
Next story
Crown seeks one-year house arrest for former Surrey Mountie caught in Creep Catcher sting

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 12 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, conferences and more in our weekly guide

Blanket exercise to teach ‘often neglected’ First Nation history

Church groups invite White Rock council, Semiahmoo First Nation to ‘Kairos Blanket’ event

EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

Trio of councillors tell their side of the story about Surrey First’s fracture – and what they say has Mayor Linda Hepner ‘angry’ and ‘insulted’

VIDEO: ‘Supernatural’ films in downtown Cloverdale

Actor Jensen Ackles, famous Chevrolet Impala spotted on 176A Street

VIDEO: Proposal on the pier

White Rock artist draws marriage proposal for couple

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Most Read