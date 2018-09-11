Surrey RCMP seek witnesses, video footage in fatal weekend crash

Police hope to talk to anyone with information, particularly pedestrians who were in the area at the time

The scene of a deadly crash in Guildford on Sept. 8. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was witness to a fiery crash last weekend that left one person dead and other in serious condition.

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. on Sept 8 in Guildford, in the 14500-block of 100th Avenue.

See more: 1 dead, another injured after crash in Guildford

The day of the crash, Surrey RCMP Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said initial information from the investigation “appears that an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre median into westbound traffic and collided with a vehicle travelling westbound.”

Police said in a Sept. 11 release that a black Honda Accord collided with a black Toyota Rav4 in the westbound lanes of 100th Avenue.

According to Surrey RCMP, the driver of the Accord died at the scene while the driver of the Toyota remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Police hope to talk to anyone who could help with the investigation, in particular, any pedestrians who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash-cam video, or observed either vehicle’s driving behaviours prior to the crash, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 quoting file # 2018-63310.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter