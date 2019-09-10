Surrey RCMP seek witnesses to fatal crash on Nordel

Collision happened just east of 120th Street, around 1 a.m. on Sept. 8

Photo from the scene of a fatal crash on Nordel Way, east of 120th Street, on Sunday (Sept. 8). (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on Nordel Way, east of 120th Street, on Sunday (Sept. 8).

One person was killed, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Tuesday (Sept. 10) , when the vehicle they were a passenger in, collided with another vehicle and then struck a metal pole. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m., police said.

Police said that investigators believe there are witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken to police.

“We are not only seeking to speak to people who saw the impact of the collision, but anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved, driving prior to the collision.” said Corporal Elenore Sturko. “We are also asking for any available dash-cam or cell phone videos.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604 599 0502.

Police previously said a Chevrolet Camaro, with two men in their late 20s, were driving “westbound in the fast lane” on Nordel Way, when it collided with a Mustang with two occupants in their late twenties.

The driver of the Mustang, Surrey RCMP said, lost control and “went sideways into a hydro pole.”

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the Mustang has “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” The passenger in the Mustang died of their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two occupants of the Camaro, police said, received “minor injuries.”

Surrey RCMP said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

