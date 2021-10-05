Surrey RCMP seeks witnesses to Bear Creek sex assault

Cops say woman was walking in the park just before 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 when she was allegedly grabbed by unknown man

Surrey Mounties are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault in Bear Creek Park on Sept. 27.

Cpl. Vanessa Muss said a woman was walking in the park just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 when she was allegedly grabbed from behind by an unknown man.

“The woman was able to quickly escape and the suspect fled the area on foot,” Munn said.

The suspect is described as being 20 to 30 years old, medium built with a “darker” complexion, black curly hair past his ears, about five feet 10 inches tall and was wearing a grey hoodie with baggy pants.

“Officers are working with the victim and consulting with a forensic sketch artist in order to forward the investigation,” Munn said Tuesday. “Thankfully the victim was able to escape without any physical injuries, however incidents like these can have a profound and long-lasting impact on victims.”

Police ask anyone with more information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



