Surrey RCMP seek witnesses in pedestrian crash that left woman with serious injuries

Crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 16 at 140th Street and 90th Avenue

Surrey RCMP are looking for witnesses in an April 16 pedestrian crash in which a woman suffered serious injuries.

Police say the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a car. It happened as the woman was walking eastbound across 140th Street at 90th Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to an RCMP release.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and helped the woman until emergency crews arrived. While the driver is co-operating with police, it’s believed there were two witnesses the night of the crash and RCMP hope to speak to them.

Investigators are asking the witnesses to call police at 604-599-0502.

Charges have not been laid and Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

