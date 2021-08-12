Surrey RCMP seek public’s help to find missing woman

Andrea Gus was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old Andrea Gus, who was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old woman.

Andrea Gus was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 8, according to a release from police Thursday (Aug. 12). Gus, Surrey RCMP added, has been in contact with her family since the initial report, but hasn’t responded to messages since Aug. 10.

Gus is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight, with a slim build. She has blonde hair and pink highlights.

Gus also has a tattoo of a crown on her right hand.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

