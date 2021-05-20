Surrey RCMP seek public’s help to find missing man with dementia

Police Say Virgelio Puda was last seen in the 10100-block of 156th Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Virgelio Puda, 74, who has dementia and was last seen in the 10100-block of 156th Street on Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who has dementia.

Virgelio Puda, 74, was last seen at 10 a.m. on May 19 in the 10100-block of 156th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (May 20).

Police said Puda has not been seen or heard from since.

Surrey RCMP describe Puda as a South West Asian male, five-foot-five, 146 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red fedora style hat, a dark green sweater, with a white T-shirt underneath, black pants and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information about Puda is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-73423.



