Surrey RCMP seek public’s help in locating woman last seen Nov. 21

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Jasvir Parmar was last seen on Monday, Nov. 21. in the 6600-block of 133 Street. Her last contact with family came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Since then, efforts to find her have been unsuccessful. Police and family are concerned for Parmar’s well-being.

She is described as a 23-year-old South Asian woman, who stands 5’5” and weighs 130 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes.

Parmar is currently driving a gold-coloured 2013 Toyota Corolla, licence plate AN9 26V.

Anyone with information that could assist police with locating Parmar is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

