Surrey RCMP seek public’s assistance finding missing woman, 38

Pooja Sihota was last seen in West Cloverdale

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find Pooja Sihota, 38, a woman who was last seen in West Cloverdale. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo)

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year old woman last seen in West Cloverdale.

On Sunday (May 14), Surrey RCMP received a report that Pooja Sihota was missing.

Sihota was last seen on May 14, at approximately 9 a.m. in the 5800-block of 163A Street in Surrey.

She is described as a 38-year-old South Asian female, 5’8”, 161 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find Pooja Sihota, 38, a woman who was last seen in West Cloverdale. (Contributed photo)

Sihota is believed to be wearing a dark, short-sleeve shirt, three-quarter length tights, and black running shoes with white coloured soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personMissing womanRCMPSurrey