Surrey RCMP seek missing 24-year-old

Megan Terpsma was last seen in February 2018

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Megan Terpsma.

Megan Terpsma has had limited contact with her family since June 2017. She was last seen in February 2018, and her last known residence was in Surrey.

Her family are concerned for her well being.

Megan Terpsma is described by RCMP as a 24-year-old Caucasian female, 5’3” tall, weighing 115 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Megan Terpsma is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

