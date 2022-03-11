Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify those behind a Feb. 2, 2022 grocery store break-in.(File photo)

Surrey RCMP seek info in “substantial” ATM-cash theft

Police say suspect gained access through grocery-store ceiling

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a grocery store break-and-enter.

According to a news release, a “substantial amount of cash” was stolen from an ATM during the Feb. 2, 2022 incident, which occurred in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway.

The break-in occurred between 1 and 4:30 a.m., the release – issued Friday morning (March 11) – continues.

Police determined that the suspect got into the store by cutting a hole through the ceiling and using a 40-foot extendable ladder to climb down. Once inside, the ATM machine was targeted.

The Property Crime Target Team is supporting the investigation.

Anyone who can help identify the culprit – surveillance video shared by police shows an individual in grey coveralls and a black hoodie, with a black backpack and black boots – is asked to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

