Surrey RCMP seek help locating woman last seen Sunday evening

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who has not been seen since Sunday evening.

Lori Quesnel was last seen shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, in the 13300-block of Old Yale Road. In an RCMP press release issued late Sunday night, Quesnel is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian woman, fix-foot-three, 200 pounds with short red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey shorts and a brown bra, police added. Quesnel has a tattoo of a frog on her left hand and also has difficulty walking. She will also have some “medical equipment” with her, according to the release.

Quesnel suffers from a medical condition requiring medication, and both police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca



