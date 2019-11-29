Surrey RCMP seek help in locating missing senior

Robert Pontin, 77, last seen in South Surrey area

Surrey RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Robert Pontin (inset), who was last seen driving a red Subaru Forester. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Surrey RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a missing senior.

Robert Pontin, 77, was last seen at 4 a.m. in South Surrey, driving a red Subaru Forester with licence plate number HB3 80A.

Pontin is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured cardigan sweater, blue track pants and a grey slip-on running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pontin are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2019-174061.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
