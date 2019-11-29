Surrey RCMP seek help in locating missing senior

Surrey RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating Robert Pontin (inset), who was last seen driving a red Subaru Forester. (Surrey RCMP photos)

Robert Pontin, 77, last seen in South Surrey area

Surrey RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a missing senior.

Robert Pontin, 77, was last seen at 4 a.m. in South Surrey, driving a red Subaru Forester with licence plate number HB3 80A.

Pontin is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured cardigan sweater, blue track pants and a grey slip-on running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pontin are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2019-174061.



