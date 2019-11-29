Surrey RCMP seek help in locating missing senior

Surrey RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating a missing senior.
Robert Pontin, 77, was last seen at 4 a.m. in South Surrey, driving a red Subaru Forester with licence plate number HB3 80A.
Pontin is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured cardigan sweater, blue track pants and a grey slip-on running shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pontin are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2019-174061.
editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter