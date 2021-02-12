Surrey RCMP seek help in identifying suspects in high-end gaming console robberies

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a series of high-end gaming console robberies. The three incidents, police said, happened in a 24-hour period in Surrey in November of 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police say the incidents happened throughout the Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved in a series of high-end gaming console robberies – three of which happened in a 24-hour period in Surrey.

While three robberies were in Surrey, a news release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Feb. 12) added that other incidents happened throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police said there were four suspects, and while one has already been identified, “efforts to identify the remaining three suspects have been unsuccessful.”

Surrey RCMP added the three suspects are described as South Asian, and in their teens to early 20s.

Police warned the public of the robberies in November of 2020, after there were three incidents in a 24-hour period in Surrey when people arranged meet-ups through Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace.

The first incident happened Nov. 16, shortly after 8 p.m., when Surrey RCMP said officers received a report of an alleged robbery near 136A Street and 114 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said a man was robbed of a PlayStation 5 gaming console “by two unknown men” after arranging a meet-up to sell the device through Facebook Marketplace. Police added that at the meeting location, two men allegedly assaulted the seller and stole the console.

The one suspect, according to Surrey RCMP, is described as about 18 to 21 years old, five-foot-11, with a slender build, “less than 160 lbs.,” wearing a mask and black or grey zip-up hoodie. The release adds the second suspect is “believed to be Middle Eastern and slightly taller and bigger than the first suspect.”

The second incident happened on Nov. 17, shortly before 3 p.m., when police said officers received a report of another man who was allegedly robbed of his Xbox in the 6100-block of 146th Street. Surrey RCMP added the seller met the potential buyer on Craigslist and arranged a meeting.

According to the release, the seller was allegedly bear sprayed and robbed by three men.

Then about an hour later, around 4 p.m., Surrey RCMP received a report that a third man was allegedly robbed of his gaming console.

The incident happened in the 8200-block of 168A Street where the seller met the buyer after arranging the meet-up through Craigslist. Police said the seller was allegedly bear sprayed and robbed of their Playstation 5.



