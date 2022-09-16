Surrey RCMP seek help in finding missing woman

Brandi Forsythe, 36, was last seen Aug. 8

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Brandi Forsythe. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Brandi Forsythe, 36, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 13, and was last seen more than a month ago, on Aug. 8, in the 13300-block of Central Avenue in Surrey.

It’s unusual for Forsythe to be out of contract for so long, and both police and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Forsythe is described as an Indigenous female, fix-foot-seven, 146 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last clothing description is unknown, police added.

Anyone with information regarding Forsythe is asked to call the Surrey RCMP Missing Persons Unit at 604-599-0502.



newsroom@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp