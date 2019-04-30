Surrey RCMP seek help ID-ing suspect in banquet hall stabbing

Police say the stabbing occurred on Feb. 15 at a hall in the 8100-block of 128th Street

Surrey RCMP have released this image of a suspect in a stabbing that took place at a banquet hall on Feb. 15. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them identify a suspect in a stabbing that took place at a Newton banquet hall on Feb. 15.

Police released an image on April 30, urging anyone who knows the individual to contact police.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 15, when an estimated 500 people were at Bollywood Banquet Halls and Convention Centre in the 8100-block of 128th Street.

Police were called to the scene after a 20-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It looked like there might have been several kind of little, mini, I guess, disputes going on,” Staff Sergeant Duane Honeyman said at the time. “It resulted in one large one, which resulted in this male being stabbed.”

Social media posts at the time showed the banquet hall was being used as the venue for a concert with Sidhu Moose Wala and Elly Mangat that night.

Very unfortunate to hear about the @SidhuMooseWala show last night in Surrey. Our South Asian community is much better than this. Get him out of the Desi halls and let’s get him in a legit theatre.. Get away from the brown boy mentality. We’re stronger than this. #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/qLBFrahWZ8 — Amar Sohal (@AmarSohalTweets) February 17, 2019

Investigators believe that there are people in the public who can assist this investigation.

Anyone that knows the identity of the suspect, or who has information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



