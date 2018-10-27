Police say Aidan Zafreen Dyck went missing on Friday, Oct. 29 in Surrey. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as RCMP say Dyck needs “essential medication.” (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP seek help finding missing 12-year-old

Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck last seen Friday, Oct. 26: police

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck.

Dyck, police said in a news release, was last seen Friday, Oct. 26 around 12:45 p.m. near 123rd Street and 83rd Avenue.

RCMP described Dyck as Middle Eastern, five-foot 10 inches tall with brown eyes and short, dark wavy hair. Police also said Dyck was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tights and black knee-high boots.

“Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being as she requires essential medication,” the news release reads.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dyck is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. The file number is 2018-60117.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court
Next story
B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Just Posted

Surrey, White Rock students cast votes in mock elections

Results differ from those elected on Oct. 20

‘Surreal’ time for Sourdif as Surrey teen gets call to play for Canada for first time

Vancouver Giants forward, 16, will jet to New Brunswick for World Under-17 tourney

Young woman charged in Surrey crash that killed Travis Selje, 17

Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player

Surrey RCMP seek help finding missing 12-year-old

Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck last seen Friday, Oct. 26: police

Actors wanted for Delta production of ‘The Fighting Days’

The production follows the suffrage movement through the eyes of a Winnipeg journalist

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Party bus regulations overdue, says B.C. mom who’s advocated for changes

Julie Raymond has fought for changes for a decade

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

B.C. filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Most Read