Surrey RCMP seek help finding missing 12-year-old

Police say Aidan Zafreen Dyck went missing on Friday, Oct. 29 in Surrey. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being as RCMP say Dyck needs “essential medication.” (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl Aidan (Zafreen) Dyck.

Dyck, police said in a news release, was last seen Friday, Oct. 26 around 12:45 p.m. near 123rd Street and 83rd Avenue.

RCMP described Dyck as Middle Eastern, five-foot 10 inches tall with brown eyes and short, dark wavy hair. Police also said Dyck was last seen wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tights and black knee-high boots.

“Police and her family are concerned for her health and well-being as she requires essential medication,” the news release reads.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Dyck is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. The file number is 2018-60117.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

