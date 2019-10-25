Surrey RCMP seek help finding 41-year-old man

Michael Casey Zulauf last seen on Oct. 22

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 41-year-old Michael Casey Zulauf. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 41-year-old man.

Michael Casey Zulauf, according to a release from police Friday (Oct. 25), was last seen on Oct. 22 in the Whalley/City Centre area.

Police said Zulauf is described as Caucasian, five-foot-ten, 176 lbs., with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Zulauf, RCMP said, was reported missing on Oct. 22 and has not been heard from since.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

