Surrey RCMP is investigating a targeted shooting. (Photo: Phil McLachlan)

Surrey RCMP seek dash-cam footage after man injured in ‘targeted’ shooting

Police say they are holding a home in the 5900-block of 180th Street

Surrey RCMP is investigating a home in Cloverdale after a man, “suffering from a gunshot wound,” turned up at a Lower Mainland hospital Thursday evening (Sept. 24).

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the hospital to investigate, according to a Surrey RCMP release Friday.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said it was Langley Memorial Hospital.

After determining a connection to a home in Surrey, RCMP was then called in to investigate around 11 p.m.

Police were still on scene of the home, in the 5900-block of 180th Street, as of 2 p.m. on Friday, said Sturko.

“Early indications are that the man was injured as a result of a targeted shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” according to the release.

The release adds that investigators are trying to determine where the shooting happened.

Police are now looking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was in the area of 60th Avenue and 180th Street, between 3 and 6 p.m. on Friday.

People are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Asked if this was connected to the shooting in Cloverdale, also on Friday, in the 19000-block of 64th Avenue, Sturko said police “don’t have any indications that it is connected.”

READ ALSO: Shots fired in Cloverdale Thursday night, Sept. 25, 2020


2 British Columbians arrested, 3 at large in massive Alberta drug bust
Surrey Fire Service responds to fire at Whalley house

