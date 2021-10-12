Surrey RCMP searching for suspect that attempted to grab, drag woman

Surrey RCMP are searching for a man that grabbed and attempted to drag a woman who was out for a walk late Sunday (Oct. 10) evening.

Just before midnight, police received a report that a woman was grabbed from behind while she was walking on a pathway near Edinburgh Drive and 132 Street.

“The woman screamed out for help and local residents came to her aid chasing after the suspect as he ran away,” RCMP said in a news release. “Police attended and spoke to some of the witnesses who helped the female. The woman was physically uninjured but was emotionally upset and disturbed by the incident.”

The suspect is described as fair-skinned, 5’10” with a slim build and was wearing all black clothing.

“Police are trying to locate any potential witnesses, in particular a man and woman who assisted the victim in getting home. Investigators believe they may have information that will help advance this investigation.”

Surrey RCMP said the incident serves as a reminder for the community to maintain a healthy vigilance and to report all suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information can call the RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 and ask for an on-duty investigator. TO remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.