Surrey RCMP searching for owner of box of sports memorabilia

Police say the items were discovered Oct. 22 in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP are searching for the owner of a box of sports and music memorabilia dating back more than 40 years.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, Surrey RCMP said they received a report Oct. 22 of lost or stolen property, which was found near 140 Street and 19 Avenue.

While officers were successful in locating the owners of many of the recovered items, police have yet to find the owner of a box of sporting event concert tickets.

“This box of tickets likely holds a sentimental value to the person who lost it or from whom it was stolen,” Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in the release. “We are grateful to the person who turned these items in to police and hope to find the rightful owner of the property.”

Police are asking the owner of the box, or anyone with information about who the owner might be, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

The person who claims to be the owner will be asked to provide detailed descriptions of the contents of the box, police added.

RCMPSurreytheft