Surrey RCMP searching for missing teen

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28. (RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police say Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen at 11 p.m. June 28 in the 6200-block of 144 Street.

He has had limited contact with his family, and last spoke to family members on July 24, police said.

Police and Jiwan’s family are concerned for his well-being, an RCMP news release, issued Wednesday, states.

Johal is five-foot-two, 130 pounds, South Asian with black hair, brown eyes and a pierced right ear.

He may have shaved his head, and was last seen wearing a v-neck t-shirt, black shorts and a black Gucci hat.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers. To remain anonymous, contact 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca