Missing man found safe, Surrey RCMP said

Riley Arnold- Higgenbottom was last seen at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 28 in the 18900-block of 69 A Avenue

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP said Riley Arnold- Higgenbottom has been located and is safe.

Original story:

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

In a news release issued Nov. 29, police say Riley Arnold-Higgenbottom was last seen at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 28, in the 18900-block of 69 A Avenue. He has not been heard from since.

Arnold-Higgenbottom is described as a 27-year-old Caucasian man who is approximately 5’11” tall, weights 220 pounds, has auburn hair with a full beard and blue eyes.

Arnold-Higgenbottom was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with light grey stripes across the chest, black sweat pants, black/blue runners and a black camel-back water pack. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being, the release states.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. Riley is from out of town and is not familiar with the City of Surrey,” the release states.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-184295.”