Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 57-year-old man.

Kenneth Wetherald was reported missing on Jan. 22. He was last seen in the 13200-block of 96 Avenue at 6 p.m.

Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Wetherald is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, 181 pounds with green eyes, short grey hair and a moustache. Wetherald is mute and wears an identification bracelet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.