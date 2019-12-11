Surrey RCMP searching for missing 50-year-old man last seen in Whalley

Police say Sasha Bankovic went missing at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public to help find a missing 50-year-old man.

Police say Sasha Bankovic was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue in Surrey.

He has not been heard from since.

Bankovic is described as Caucasian, five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a red T-shirt, black sweat pants and navy blue footwear.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-191300.



